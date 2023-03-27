Quebec wants medical specialists to work harder, report suggests

Quebec Heath Minister Christian Dubé is expected to table his long-awaited health care reform bill this week, and some reports suggest he wants medical specialists to work harder.

With the bill set to be introduced in the National Assembly, leaks about what’s in it have been filtering out.

La Presse is reporting that Quebec wants specialists to respond in a more timely manner to family doctor referrals; to work more hours in hospitals; and to take on more unfavourable shifts, such as after 4 p.m. and overnight shifts. The report says the province believes most specialists carry their weight, but about 20 per cent do not.

Unlike family physicians, in Quebec, medical specialists are not subject to patient care obligations, but that may change.

The health department would not comment on the report, but a spokesperson for Dubé told Global News in a statement:

“The status quo in the health care system is not possible and we must make it much more humane and more effective for all Quebecers. We have clear goals: to improve access to humane and quality care and to become an employer of choice for our workers…We know it won’t be easy.

“In the end, we all have a responsibility to make changes if we finally want that to change. It is with Quebecers in mind that we are going to do this.”

Some health care advocates question what method the government may use to get doctors back in hospitals.

“I think the goal is noble to ensure access to specialists in the hospitals emergency rooms and to shorten the waiting times for surgeries,” said health care advocate and physician, Dr. Paul Saba. “It’s just the way they are doing it that I question.”

Saba says when he works in a hospital, he makes significantly less money than when he is working at his office. He believes Quebec should offer financial incentives to specialists to get them working back in hospitals.

“I think rather than forcing them to work in a hospital setting, I think if you give them incentives, they are more likely to work. My concern is people will say we have had enough, we will retire early,” Saba said.

Patients rights advocates say they are anxiously awaiting the bill, which they believe is long overdue.

“What we want as patients is that we get surgery and other medical specialist treatment on time,” said Paul Brunet.

“I have seen a lot of reforms but still, after 25 years, patients still have problems getting access to primary care. That is scandalous. We need to get our job done with the money we are spending.”

The Federation of Medical Specialists would not comment, saying they would wait to see the bill.