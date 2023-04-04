Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘Snake-bitten’: Lethbridge Hurricanes searching for offense ahead of Game 3

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 5:53 pm
Click to play video: '‘Snake-bitten’: Lethbridge Hurricanes searching for offense ahead of Game 3'
‘Snake-bitten’: Lethbridge Hurricanes searching for offense ahead of Game 3
The Lethbridge Hurricanes are looking to pick up their first win of the playoffs Tuesday as they return to the Enmax Centre to host the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Warriors used home ice to their advantage and arrive in Lethbridge with a 2-0 series lead. Erik Bay has more ahead of Game 3.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the Lethbridge Hurricanes prepare for Game 3 of their first-round matchup against Moose Jaw, they’ll try to solve the brick wall that has been Warriors goalie Connor Ungar.

Through the first two games of the series, Ungar has posted a .973 save percentage, only giving up two goals in almost eight periods of action.

“We’re a little bit snake-bitten right now,” said ‘Canes defenceman Joe Arntsen.

“We can’t seem to find the back of the net, but we’ve been like this all year. Kind of struggled to score goals, but we’ll get out of it and we’ll be good.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We can't seem to find the back of the net, but we've been like this all year. Kind of struggled to score goals, but we'll get out of it and we'll be good."
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Hurricanes open WHL playoffs against Moose Jaw Warriors'
Lethbridge Hurricanes open WHL playoffs against Moose Jaw Warriors

Key to finding the back of the net will be special teams.

Story continues below advertisement

The ‘Canes power play is 1-10 in the series so far, including 0-6 in Game 1’s 2-1 double overtime loss.

“We’ve had looks and opportunities,” said head coach Brent Kisio. “We liked our chances in Game 1, had a lot of chances to win on our power play. We’ll make some adjustments, but it has to be better. We have to score on our power play when we get our opportunities.”

Read more: ‘Canes enter final stretch of WHL regular season

More on Sports

“We just have to stick with it, bear down on our opportunities,” defenceman Logan McCutcheon said. “Snap pucks around on the outside then get shots to the net.”

In the other crease, ‘Canes goalie Bryan Thomson has face 88 shots this series. That includes 52 stops on 54 attempts in Game 1 alone.

“It was a goalie battle and probably should’ve been over a lot earlier than it was,” Kisio said. “Both teams had opportunities and Thomson was outstanding for us.”

The skaters in front of Thomson are looking to give him more support as the series shifts back to the Enmax Centre and the ‘Canes try securing what’s been an elusive playoff win for this group.

“He’s been awesome for us this series, so I think it’s our turn now to go out… and get some goals for him,” McCutcheon said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lethbridge Hurricanes rolling ahead of Christmas break

“A lot of these guys haven’t won a game before in playoffs, so we have to get that first one, get that feeling and let them kind of experience what it’s like to win a playoff game,” Kisio said.

Historically, Game 3 has been pivotal for Lethbridge. The organization is 13-5 in series where they win that meeting, but only 5-15 when they lose.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Click to play video: '‘Canes coach returns from world juniors with gold: ‘It’s an absolute honour’'
‘Canes coach returns from world juniors with gold: ‘It’s an absolute honour’
Related News
HockeyWHLWestern Hockey LeagueJunior HockeyLethbridge HurricanesMoose Jaw WarriorsWHL Playoffs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers