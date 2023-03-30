Menu

Sports

Lethbridge Hurricanes open WHL playoffs against Moose Jaw Warriors

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Hurricanes open WHL playoffs against Moose Jaw Warriors'
Lethbridge Hurricanes open WHL playoffs against Moose Jaw Warriors
WATCH: The Lethbridge Hurricanes are travelling to Moose Jaw for the first two games of their WHL playoff series against the Warriors. The matchups begins Friday night as the fifth seed ‘Canes look to steal a win on the road. Erik Bay has more on the first-round clash.
Despite coming into their Western Hockey League first-round playoff series against the Moose Jaw Warriors as the lower seed, the Lethbridge Hurricanes don’t see themselves as being at any disadvantage.

“This is a series we’re confident in,” forward Jett Jones said.

The Warriors finished seven points ahead of the ‘Canes during the regular season on their way to securing the Eastern Conference’s fourth spot.

Moose Jaw also had the upper hand in the season series, winning three of four.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost three of four meetings against the Moose Jaw Warriors during the 2022-23 WHL regular season. View image in full screen
The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost three of four meetings against the Moose Jaw Warriors during the 2022-23 WHL regular season. Global News

Read more: 'Canes enter final stretch of WHL regular season

“The scores weren’t always indicative of how the games were played, but they’re a heck of a hockey team,” said ‘Canes head coach Brent Kisio.

“They’ve got a great power play… a lot of skill up front. We’re built differently that way and we’ve got to play different kinds of games.”

Up front, Moose Jaw boasts two players sitting in the top 25 of WHL scoring: Jagger Firkus and Brayden Yager.

In total, five Warriors scored at a pace of more than a point per game.

Charged with stopping that attack is ‘Canes goalie Bryan Thomson, who finished top 10 in save percentage, goals against average and shutouts among goalies with at least 20 games played.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge hockey player getting front row seat to Connor Bedard show'
Lethbridge hockey player getting front row seat to Connor Bedard show

“They’ve got a lot of skill, so we need to know who we’re on the ice against,” Thomson said. “We know what we need to do and play our game to get the job done.”

The ‘Canes believe playing a responsible team game will be key to their success.

“It’s going to be every guy doing their job, if it’s scoring goals or being an energy guy, hitting guys,” Jones said.

“We can’t be in the box much,” Kisio said. “We’re going to have to be a disciplined team that if we take a penalty, it has to be a hard penalty. It can’t be a little stick-check or something like that, because their power play will hurt you.”

Read more: 'Bedard Bump' continues, causing sellouts, boosting junior hockey team revenues

Beginning on the road as the fifth-seed, the Hurricanes are looking for a fast start, trying to swing the series in their favour early.

“We’re happy with this matchup,” Jones said. “It’s just going to be big to get Game 1 and 2 in Moose Jaw, and play good.”

The series opens Friday with Game 2 the following evening. Puck drop for both is at 7 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 return to Lethbridge Apr. 4 and 5.

Click to play video: '‘Canes coach returns from world juniors with gold: ‘It’s an absolute honour’'
‘Canes coach returns from world juniors with gold: ‘It’s an absolute honour’
Related News
HockeyWHLJunior HockeyLethbridge HurricanesMoose Jaw WarriorsWHL PlayoffsLethbridge Hurricanes playoffs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

