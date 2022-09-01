Young players aim to impress at Lethbridge Hurricanes rookie camp

Send this page to someone via email

Skates are officially back on the ice at the ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge, as the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes host their annual rookie camp.

It gives players and their families get the chance to experience the WHL club, meet teammates, and get a taste for this level of play.

The rookies train Thursday and Friday before main camp opens on the weekend.

“We’re here to develop these players,” said head coach Brent Kisio.

“It’s going to be a long process for a lot of our draft picks, but to get our first glimpse of them, especially myself, to see their skill level and see how they skate — our scouts always do a great job.”

Miguel Marques, who first joined the Hurricanes in 2021, said this week is about getting his legs back under him.

The 16-year-old Prince George, B.C. product was taken 10th overall by the Hurricanes during the 2021 WHL prospects draft on Dec. 9, 2021.

“I think the biggest thing is being a leader and helping out the others coming into camp and making sure they know what they’re doing all the time an just being a help whenever I can,” Marques explained.

"Being a leader on and off the ice."

Many of the young teens won’t make this year’s roster, but are trying to stand out.

“I feel like everybody’s working as hard as they can, so it’s good competition out there. It makes you really want to work,” said 15-year-old Will Sharpe.

Sharpe was the organization’s first round pick in this year’s draft.

“My goal for this camp is to just be the best I can be, and play good for the rest of the camp so they want to keep me for more than just the two exhibition games.”

The training camp is open to the public, and runs through to Labour Day.