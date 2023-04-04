Guelph, Ont. police searching for perfume thieves

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are investigating the theft of perfume from a south-end business.

A man and two women were seen going into the business located in the area of Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive Saturday around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say the man and one of the women distracted staff while the other woman was caught on security video placing fragrances into a pouch sown onto a long, bulky dress.

They say all three walked out of the store without setting off any of the alarms, suggesting the dress was modified with material to defeat the alarm system.

The total value of the stolen perfume is more than $3,400.

One woman was in her 30s wearing a white sweater and a long dress with dark shoulder length hair. The second woman is described as late 20s with long black hair and black clothing.

The man is described as having a heavy set with black hair and beard wearing a blue winter jacket and black shirt.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7181, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.