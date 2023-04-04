Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested in drug, weapons probe at south London, Ont. home: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 4, 2023 5:34 pm
Police cruisers stationed outside a home in the 400-block of Commissioners Road East on April 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Police cruisers stationed outside a home in the 400-block of Commissioners Road East on April 4, 2023. Scott Monich/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police remained stationed outside a south London, Ont., home Tuesday afternoon, hours after being called there over the lunch hour for a disturbance.

Officers responded to the scene at 467 Commissioners Rd. E around 12:30 p.m., and say two individuals were located at the scene who were subsequently arrested as part of a drug and weapons investigation.

Few details have been made public, but police say officers inside the residence “observed potentially hazardous materials and equipment.”

London fire crews and a hazmat team were called to the scene to “assist in determining if there was any immediate threat to public safety,” police said in a media release.

Read more: 18-year-old arrested in February ‘targeted’ shooting in London

Judy, a neighbour who lives nearby, told 980 CFPL she was surprised to see the heavy police presence along Commissioners.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve always had suspicions that something unusual was happening over there, but then we don’t want to be the nosy neighbours,” she said.

Trending Now

“We have noticed a lot of vehicles coming late at night back and forth. So when the police officer came to take our contact information, he told us that apparently there is a meth lab in the back.”

Police have not provided any details as to what was found at the home and have not said whether charges are pending. No injuries have been reported, they said.

“This investigation is in its early stages and police will be remaining on scene overnight and into tomorrow morning,” police said.

More on Crime
LondonLondon PoliceLondon Police ServicelpsArrestssouth londonCommissioners Road EastHeavy police presenceactive investigationDrug and Weapons Investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers