2 arrested in drug, weapons probe at south London, Ont. home: police

Police remained stationed outside a south London, Ont., home Tuesday afternoon, hours after being called there over the lunch hour for a disturbance.

Officers responded to the scene at 467 Commissioners Rd. E around 12:30 p.m., and say two individuals were located at the scene who were subsequently arrested as part of a drug and weapons investigation.

Few details have been made public, but police say officers inside the residence “observed potentially hazardous materials and equipment.”

London fire crews and a hazmat team were called to the scene to “assist in determining if there was any immediate threat to public safety,” police said in a media release.

Judy, a neighbour who lives nearby, told 980 CFPL she was surprised to see the heavy police presence along Commissioners.

“We’ve always had suspicions that something unusual was happening over there, but then we don’t want to be the nosy neighbours,” she said.

“We have noticed a lot of vehicles coming late at night back and forth. So when the police officer came to take our contact information, he told us that apparently there is a meth lab in the back.”

Police have not provided any details as to what was found at the home and have not said whether charges are pending. No injuries have been reported, they said.

“This investigation is in its early stages and police will be remaining on scene overnight and into tomorrow morning,” police said.