Canada

HRM passes bylaw to enforce registry for rental properties

By Megan King Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 5:23 pm
Halifax to enforce landlord registry
WATCH: Housing advocates at Halifax City Hall were celebrating the passing of motions that will see a landlord registry enforced in HRM. As Megan King reports, the changes look to ensure safe housing conditions for renters.
Housing advocates gathered outside city hall Tuesday morning in support of the second reading of a landlord registration bylaw — which later passed in a 15-1 vote.

“This is about people’s lives, this is about health and safety,” said Hannah Wood, chair of ACORN’s peninsular Halifax chapter.

The advocate group is in support of the changes to HRM bylaws, looking to ensure fire and life safety through proactive inspections and landlord accountability.

“If we don’t maintain buildings then they fall apart, then they get demolished and what gets rebuilt in their place? Something affordable? Rarely to never,” Wood said. “So, it’s about keeping what we have in good shape.”

Devon Smith, a student renter, attended the event to voice her frustration with the continuing issue of finding affordable and accessible housing.

“I think that sometimes landlords definitely target and exploit students because of how unfamiliar we are and how many people don’t know any of the bylaws,” said Smith.

Renters and housing advocates were outside city hall on Tuesday to show support for a landlord registry in HRM. View image in full screen
Renters and housing advocates were outside city hall on Tuesday to show support for a landlord registry in HRM. Megan King / Global News

ACORN’s Dartmouth chapter chair Lisa Hayhurst spoke at the rally, saying landlord registration will make a difference in the lives of tenants.

“Tenants do not deserve buildings that are run down,” Hayhurst said. “All tenants deserve to live in a place that they are proud to call home and where landlords take pride in their buildings.”

Attendees calling for safety supports for tenants in rental properties. View image in full screen
Attendees calling for safety supports for tenants in rental properties. Megan King / Global News

Inside, councillors debated the topic before passing the motion — determining that the landlord registry will move forward.

“The key thing is to be able to aggregate the data and identify if landlords or companies are having a pattern of bad behaviour or not meeting the minimum standards,” said Coun. Waye Mason.

He says the registry is not about punishing landlords, it’s about setting standards and maintaining them.

City staff told council that there is nothing in the amendments that a “typical landlord” shouldn’t already be doing.

“Part of the messaging, I believe, is going to be to student unions and universities and the immigrant associations telling people, ‘Don’t rent from somebody unless they’re listed as a legal apartment.’ And that very small percentage of people who are building illegal basement apartments that aren’t safe, that don’t have secondary fire escapes and all that kind of stuff, it will be harder and harder for them to rent and then easier and easier to actually find them,” Mason said.

Registering rental properties will require no fee and city staff are looking to get everyone registered within a year.

The registry will be monitored over the next two years, at which point staff will return to council to provide an update on the “successes and failures” before next steps.

