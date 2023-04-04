Menu

Education

Innovation centre at Halifax university receives $20 million in joint funding

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2023 11:42 am
Skilled Labour Force Conference
Global’s Eilish Bonang speaks with Dr. Ather Akbari who has organized a conference at St. Mary’s University in Halifax, to talk about the future of the skilled labour force in Canada and the role international students play in it all. – Feb 9, 2023
An innovation centre under construction at Saint Mary’s University is getting $20 million in joint funding from the Halifax school and the federal government.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Ottawa will contribute $8 million toward the Sobeys Inspiration Hub, which will support entrepreneurship and innovation.

Saint Mary’s is contributing $12 million to the project.

LeBlanc says the funding will help pay for new solar panels and audiovisual communications technology.

Some of the funding will also pay for energy-efficiency enhancements for other buildings on campus.

Officials say the installation of solar panels across several campus buildings will increase the university’s capacity to generate clean energy by an estimated 230 per cent — to 0.66 megawatts from 0.2 megawatts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

