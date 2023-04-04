Dealer ‘in collusion’ with patrons at Woodbine Casino in Toronto leads to 5 arrests: police

Send this page to someone via email

Five arrests have been made after a “lengthy investigation” into allegations that a table games dealer at Woodbine Casino in Toronto was “in collusion” with patrons, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the arrests in a news release Tuesday.

The OPP said the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau attached to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario was contacted on Oct. 19 regarding allegations that a dealer was colluding with patrons at Woodbine.

Etobicoke resident Arthur Segovia, 52, has since been charged with criminal breach of trust, cheat at play, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Toronto residents Khalil Evans, 29, Donovan Smyth-Todd, 30, Daniel Hatton, 25, and Oakville resident Andrew Gayle-Bourne, 33, have each been charged with cheat at play, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Police said they’ve all been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at later dates.

The investigation is ongoing.