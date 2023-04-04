Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate death of Casino New Brunswick manager after assault

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 3:13 pm
An employee who was assaulted at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton last month has died in hospital.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette says the major crime unit is now leading the investigation into the case.

According to the RCMP, officers were called at around 12:50 a.m. to the establishment on Casino Drive on March 4.

“A 56-year-old man from Moncton was transported to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries,” Ouellette said in a release.

“A 50-year-old man from Riverview was arrested at the scene. He was later released pending a future court appearance.”

On March 28 — just over three weeks later — the victim died in hospital.

On social media, the victim has been identified by friends and family as Rodney Frenette, a food and beverages manager with Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, who oversaw two restaurants in Moncton.

Trending Now

“He loved his job and he cherished his wife and daughter and in turn, he was loved by many who will miss him dearly,” his obituary reads.

A celebration of life is being held at the casino on April 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Global News has reached out to Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, which operates Casino New Brunswick, for comment.

