Crime

Woman robbed at gunpoint by five masked men in Abbotsford, B.C.: police

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 1:48 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Abbotsford police responded to an alleged armed robbery on Ross Road on April 1, 2023. Simon Little / Global News
A woman is shaken but otherwise unharmed after allegedly being robbed at gunpoint by five masked men outside her home in Abbotsford, B.C., last week, police say.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, the suspects demanded money and stole the 62-year-old victim’s car. They arrived outside her Ross Road house around 8 p.m. on April 1.

Officers have since located both her vehicle and the vehicle the suspects used to get to her place, which was stolen, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Read more: RCMP fire shots at rampaging rock truck in Smithers, B.C.

“The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation and is in the preliminary stages of determining whether this incident is targeted or random,” the police force wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are now seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling along Huntington Road between Lefeuvre and Mt Lehman roads, along Lefeuvre Road from Zero Avenue to the Fraser Highway, and Ross Road between Huntington Road and Zero Avenue, between 7:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

More to come

Click to play video: 'RCMP confirm bloody IKEA rug linked to violent crime'
RCMP confirm bloody IKEA rug linked to violent crime

 

