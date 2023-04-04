Woman robbed at gunpoint by five masked men in Abbotsford, B.C.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is shaken but otherwise unharmed after allegedly being robbed at gunpoint by five masked men outside her home in Abbotsford, B.C., last week, police say.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, the suspects demanded money and stole the 62-year-old victim’s car. They arrived outside her Ross Road house around 8 p.m. on April 1.

Officers have since located both her vehicle and the vehicle the suspects used to get to her place, which was stolen, police said in a Tuesday news release.

“The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation and is in the preliminary stages of determining whether this incident is targeted or random,” the police force wrote.

Investigators are now seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling along Huntington Road between Lefeuvre and Mt Lehman roads, along Lefeuvre Road from Zero Avenue to the Fraser Highway, and Ross Road between Huntington Road and Zero Avenue, between 7:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

