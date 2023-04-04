Menu

Crime

Guelph police track down stolen vehicle using satellite radio

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 4, 2023 1:03 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A satellite radio receiver is being credited with stopping a vehicle thief in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was informed about a 2021 Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen in the Flamborough area Monday morning.

Investigators say the vehicle was being tracked by the signal from the satellite radio.

They say at around 10:45 a.m., the vehicle went through the Rockwood area and was about to enter Guelph.

Investigators say officers located the vehicle in a parking lot at a plaza on Eramosa Road.

Read more: DNA evidence leads Guelph, Ont. police to suspects in two stolen vehicle cases

They say there was a taxi in the same lot with a male passenger inside. It was determined that the man was in the Challenger and called for a taxi after the vehicle suffered a flat tire.

The man was arrested at the scene. A search turned up small amounts of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and magic mushrooms, several credit cards and identification under several names.

A 25-year-old from Guelph is facing a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.

 

