Calgary’s Green Line LRT moves into final negotiations of development partner agreement

Calgary’s Green Line LRT has moved into final negotiations to find a development partner for the construction of the project’s first phase.

In a Tuesday morning news release the Green Line LRT board announced that two companies have been shortlisted after a rigorous evaluation process, which started with a request for qualifications process last March.

Proponent teams from Bow Transit Connectors and City Link Partners were shortlisted after being evaluated against financial and technical requirements, the City of Calgary said.

The final development partner will be announced once an agreement has been finalized and approved by the Green Line LRT board. The development phase will be launched soon after.

“Green Line remains on track to begin the Development Phase in Q2 2023,” the news release read.

“This will allow for collaboration, design progression, and agreement on project costs, risks, and schedule between Green Line and the Development Partner, before signing the Project Agreement and beginning the Implementation Phase in 2024.”