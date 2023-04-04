Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary’s Green Line LRT moves into final negotiations of development partner agreement

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 4, 2023 12:13 pm
A rendering of a bird's eye view of the Eau Claire Promenade where the Green Line LRT would emerge from underground to cross the Bow River. View image in full screen
A rendering of a bird's eye view of the Eau Claire Promenade where the Green Line LRT would emerge from underground to cross the Bow River. City of Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary’s Green Line LRT has moved into final negotiations to find a development partner for the construction of the project’s first phase.

In a Tuesday morning news release the Green Line LRT board announced that two companies have been shortlisted after a rigorous evaluation process, which started with a request for qualifications process last March.

Proponent teams from Bow Transit Connectors and City Link Partners were shortlisted after being evaluated against financial and technical requirements, the City of Calgary said.

Read more: Calgary’s Eau Claire Market to close for new Green Line LRT station

The final development partner will be announced once an agreement has been finalized and approved by the Green Line LRT board. The development phase will be launched soon after.

Story continues below advertisement

“Green Line remains on track to begin the Development Phase in Q2 2023,” the news release read.

“This will allow for collaboration, design progression, and agreement on project costs, risks, and schedule between Green Line and the Development Partner, before signing the Project Agreement and beginning the Implementation Phase in 2024.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary’s Eau Claire Market to close for new Green Line LRT station'
Calgary’s Eau Claire Market to close for new Green Line LRT station
city of calgaryCalgaryCTrainGreen Line LRTCalgary CTrainCalgary Green Line LRTCalgary public transit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers