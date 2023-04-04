Calls grow to cut speed, bolster safety measures on Montreal’s Ste-Croix Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Calls for better road safety measures on Ste-Croix Avenue are growing in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.

Avid cyclist and motorist Nabil Mansour says he has seen of a number of close calls near the intersection of Dion Street and Ste-Croix.

“I see this as a hazard for pedestrians and cyclists,” Mansour said.

The heavily travelled avenue runs between Côte-Vertu Boulevard and Highway 40. The one-lane road is shouldered by two bike paths.

Mansour said vehicles merging from two lanes into one tend to end up driving through the unprotected bike path, posing a risk of collision.

“There is no clear signage — either on the road itself or on the posts, to indicate the ending of a lane. I have seen many drivers ignore that,” Mansour said.

Cyclist Aurelie Gauthier-Houle said she has to always be alert because drivers frequently cut into the bike lane.

“People are crossing before the dotted line and they are not careful about it, so we have to be,” Gauthier-Houle said.

The speed limit for the stretch of road is currently 50 km/h. That’s too fast for Mansour, who said that with the amount of foot traffic and cyclists in the area, the speed limit should be reduced to below 40 km/h.

“There are a lot of signs and stop lights but many drivers ignore that. Drivers see 50 km/h and drive 60 km/h because they think it’s OK,” Mansour said.

The campuses of both Vanier College and Cégep de Saint-Laurent are situated along Ste-Croix Avenue.

More than 10,000 students from the two schools cross the intersections on a daily basis to get to class, according to Vanier spokesperson Marguerite Corriveau.

“The safety of our students is of paramount importance. for those on bicycles on the bicycle path that frankly is not always respected by drivers, and those walking. So learning that the speed limit on Ste-Croix might be reduced to 30 km/h, the normal speed in a school zone, is very welcome news,” Corriveau said.

“Every week, thousands of our students make their way to Vanier from the two nearby metro stations and neighbouring area, so it’s important that drivers are aware that Ste-Croix is a school zone, and drive more slowly at all times. Students are constantly crossing Ste-Croix at all times of the day.”

Borough Mayor Allan DeSousa said officials are studying possible ways to improve the safety of vulnerable road users along the avenue.

Steps have already been taken on certain problem areas, DeSousa said.

Left-hand turns are banned at the corner of College Street and Ste-Croix Avenue in front of Cégep de Saint-Laurent.

The borough will also be implementing new measures on the corner of the Côte-de-Liesse intersection this summer.

“We are assessing the situation. We will look at and study the possible issues,” DeSousa said.

The borough will consider improving signage, road markings and the installation of bollards for bike paths in the area. DeSousa said speed limits will also be reviewed.

All major changes to the avenue will have to be done with the centre city’s approval because it is considered an arterial road, according to DeSousa.