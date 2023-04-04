Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after Toronto woman sexually assaulted walking to her home: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 9:58 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted while walking to her residence on Monday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., the woman was on her way home in the Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East area.

The woman reported as she was walking, she realized the suspect was following her, police said.

As she made it to her home, police said the suspect ran up behind her, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to fight off the suspect and managed to get inside her home, police said.

Read more: Police search for 2 men after break-in reported in Toronto’s east end

Story continues below advertisement

He then fled the area on foot.

Police have described the suspect as a man with a clean shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, and a dark-coloured backpack.

Investigators said they are looking for anyone who witnessed the offence, who lives in the area with security footage, or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash camera footage, to contact police.

