14 overdoses in 3 days prompt Grey Bruce health officials to issue warning of toxic drug supply

Grey Bruce Public Health is reporting an alarming spike in recent drug poisonings related to fentanyl, with 14 overdoses in three days.

Fentanyl is the drug suspected in nearly all of the overdoses, the health organization said.

“There have been many reports of individuals believing they were taking cocaine or methamphetamine, but were unknowingly taking fentanyl,” the health organization said in a statement.

Health officials say the overdoses are highlighting concerns about the toxicity of the local unregulated drug supply.

Fourteen overdoses, including one fatal overdose, were recorded in Grey Bruce from Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Health officials say 10 of the 14 overdoses happened in Owen Sound, with the ages of those involved mixed.

Naloxone was used successfully as an intervention in nine of the non-fatal overdoses.

“We are deeply concerned about the high number of drug poisonings that took place over the weekend,” says GBPH physician consultant Dr. Rim Zayed.

“This is a drug toxicity issue, whereby people are using drugs that have been unknowingly cut or mixed with fentanyl or other toxic substances. We’re seeing evidence of an increasingly toxic drug supply across the country, an issue that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. All unregulated street drugs should be deemed highly toxic and potentially fatal.”

Zayed warns that when mixed with unregulated street drugs, some substances do not respond to the life-saving effects of naloxone.

He says people who use drugs must exercise the utmost caution in determining the ingredients, dosage and source of the drug they are using. It is a potentially life-or-death issue, he notes.

In response to the recent drug poisonings, public health and its partners have been undertaking outreach efforts in locations of concern to identify risk factors and to educate people about the toxicity of the local supply and harm reduction strategies.

Addictions care, mental health care and other supports are part of the integrated care provided by SOS (the Supportive Outreach Service), which is set up at the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market every other Wednesday, including April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. SOS is located at the Hanover Civic Centre on the alternating Wednesdays, also from 1 to 3 p.m.

Public health warns people who use drugs to never use alone and always carry a naloxone kit.

“There is a high risk of overdose when the user is not aware of the substance they are using, and suppliers are not aware of the ingredients. People who use drugs need to consult with SOS and reach out for help,” the health agency said.

If it’s not possible to use with someone else present, people can call the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-6677. A NORS operator will stay on the line while the drug is being used. If the caller becomes unresponsive, the operator will call 911.