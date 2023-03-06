OPP warning Simcoe Muskoka residents about potentially fatal strain of opioids

Central Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public about a highly potent and potentially fatal strain of illicit opioids that may be circulating within the Simcoe Muskoka region.

OPP say seven people have lost their lives in Central Region from a suspected opioid overdose in the last seven days, four of which have occurred in the County of Simcoe and Muskoka County area.

Police warn fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine and up to 40 to 50 times more potent than heroin. Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

“The prevalence of illicit opioids distributed through drug trafficking networks continues to increase. Trafficking in opioids is a very serious offence. Drug dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill,” police said in a statement.

Police say that even in small doses fentanyl can be lethal and warn if someone’s drug of choice is mixed with or contains fentanyl, it can kill them.

“Opioid users have a higher risk of experiencing an overdose due to fentanyl potency, especially when the fentanyl is illicit and not sourced from a pharmaceutical company. It is impossible for a user to determine the quantity of fentanyl they may be using because you can’t see, smell or taste it,” police said.

Symptoms of fentanyl/opioid exposure can include difficulty walking, talking or staying awake, small pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness, drowsiness, choking, and inability to wake up, police say.

Police are reminding those who witness an overdose that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help.

The Act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave the overdose scene before help arrives. It also protects the person experiencing the overdose and anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives, police say.

Naloxone is a drug that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, including respiratory depression, sedation and hypotension, and allows time for medical help to arrive.

Members of the public who may be at risk of experiencing an overdose, or know someone who is, are encouraged to acquire a naloxone kit available free of charge at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Community Health Centres, and many pharmacies across the region.