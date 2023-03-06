Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP warning Simcoe Muskoka residents about potentially fatal strain of opioids

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 3:43 pm
A person holds a syringe and an orange while learning how to administer Naloxone to an overdose victim, during an International Overdose Awareness Day gathering in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A person holds a syringe and an orange while learning how to administer naloxone to an overdose victim, during an International Overdose Awareness Day gathering in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Central Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public about a highly potent and potentially fatal strain of illicit opioids that may be circulating within the Simcoe Muskoka region.

OPP say seven people have lost their lives in Central Region from a suspected opioid overdose in the last seven days, four of which have occurred in the County of Simcoe and Muskoka County area.

Police warn fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine and up to 40 to 50 times more potent than heroin.  Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Read more: Toronto man charged after $28,000 in drugs seized in traffic stop: Barrie police

“The prevalence of illicit opioids distributed through drug trafficking networks continues to increase. Trafficking in opioids is a very serious offence. Drug dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill,” police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that even in small doses fentanyl can be lethal and warn if someone’s drug of choice is mixed with or contains fentanyl, it can kill them.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls'
Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls

“Opioid users have a higher risk of experiencing an overdose due to fentanyl potency, especially when the fentanyl is illicit and not sourced from a pharmaceutical company. It is impossible for a user to determine the quantity of fentanyl they may be using because you can’t see, smell or taste it,” police said.

Trending Now

Symptoms of fentanyl/opioid exposure can include difficulty walking, talking or staying awake, small pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness, drowsiness, choking, and inability to wake up, police say.

Read more: Almost $375K seized in London, Ont. gun and drug bust

Police are reminding those who witness an overdose that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help.

Story continues below advertisement

The Act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave the overdose scene before help arrives. It also protects the person experiencing the overdose and anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives, police say.

Naloxone is a drug that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, including respiratory depression, sedation and hypotension, and allows time for medical help to arrive.

Members of the public who may be at risk of experiencing an overdose, or know someone who is, are encouraged to acquire a naloxone kit available free of charge at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Community Health Centres, and many pharmacies across the region.

Click to play video: 'Naloxone kits to be required in ‘high risk’ Ontario businesses'
Naloxone kits to be required in ‘high risk’ Ontario businesses
OPPFentanylOpioidsOverdoseIllicit drugsMuskokaSimcoe CountyOntario Provincal Policetoxic drug supplyOpiodsCentral Region OPPfatal opioidsSimcoe Muskoka region
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers