‘Winter’s last hurrah’: Manitoba storm to give way to late-week warmth

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is under a winter storm warning, with 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy snow expected to be dumped on the city overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, along with associated winds, blowing snow, and generally miserable conditions.

The rest of the province can expect much of the same, with southeastern Manitoba forecast to be hit extra hard as the storm system moves east into Ontario and Quebec.

Environment Canada’s senior climatologist, however, says there’s reason for optimism, with temperatures in the double-digits — on the plus side — predicted for the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

1:29 Manitoba farmers expecting delays, looking ahead to flood forecasts after April snow

David Phillips told 680 CJOB’s The Start that Winnipeg is likely to see “muscle shirts and tank tops out there” before long.

“This may be winter’s last hurrah,” Phillips said.

“I see temperatures that get up there on the weekend that seem tropical compared to what March has been like, for example.”

Of course, that warmth won’t come until after the storm has passed, and Phillips said all signs point to the region getting hammered over the next few days.

“This storm has been well advertised. We’ve seen it coming for a long time,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not going to miss you. It’s not going to divert at the last moment, but people are well-warned.”

The region, Phillips said, has actually had a lucky winter so far — at least where snowfall is concerned — especially compared to some of our southern neighbours over the past six weeks.

“So far, you guys have missed (the storms). They’ve been south of the border. Bismarck (North Dakota), not too far, has had the third snowiest winter on record — you’ve had less snow than normal.

“It’s just not come across the international border. This one has more of a northern track, so it’s clearly going to affect Manitoba, particularly southeastern Manitoba.”