Crime

RCMP fire shots at rampaging rock truck in Smithers, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 10:41 pm
A rock truck allegedly involved in a rampage in Smithers, B.C. Sunday night (left) and a damaged vehicle seen behind police tape Sunday morning (Right). View image in full screen
A rock truck allegedly involved in a rampage in Smithers, B.C. Sunday night (left) and a damaged vehicle seen behind police tape Sunday morning (Right). Courtesy: Al Gamble
An apparent rampage in a jumbo-sized dump truck in northern B.C. came to a conclusion with RCMP firing shots at the suspect on Sunday night.

RCMP in Smithers, B.C., said they were called to reports of an impaired person driving a rock truck — a large, articulated dump truck.

Mounties located the vehicle, which they said allegedly tried to crash into a police cruiser.

“Due to the escalation of potential grievous harm to police as a result, shots were fired by police,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Kris Clark said in an email.

“Luckily, nobody was injured and police were able to stop the suspect.”

A neighbour’s shed that Smithers resident Al Gamble said was damaged by the rock truck Sunday night. View image in full screen
A neighbour’s shed that Smithers resident Al Gamble said was damaged by the rock truck Sunday night. Al Gamble
Clark said the suspect was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and remains under investigation for further offences.

Court records show Zachary Apperloo has been charged with multiple offences including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance and mischief to property over $5,000.

In an Instagram post, Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill confirmed that there had been a “chase through town” involving police and a large truck on Sunday night.

“I know there was some resulting property damage. Some town property was affected, namely Chandler Park fields,” she said.

“There was also damage to other property at St. Joseph’s School and private property.”

Atrill said the incident may have left people feeling unsettled, and urged them to be kind and to check in on those affected by it.

