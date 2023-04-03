RCMP fire shots at rampaging rock truck in Smithers, B.C.

An apparent rampage in a jumbo-sized dump truck in northern B.C. came to a conclusion with RCMP firing shots at the suspect on Sunday night.
RCMP in Smithers, B.C., said they were called to reports of an impaired person driving a rock truck — a large, articulated dump truck.
Mounties located the vehicle, which they said allegedly tried to crash into a police cruiser.
“Due to the escalation of potential grievous harm to police as a result, shots were fired by police,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Kris Clark said in an email.
“Luckily, nobody was injured and police were able to stop the suspect.”
Clark said the suspect was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and remains under investigation for further offences.
In an Instagram post, Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill confirmed that there had been a “chase through town” involving police and a large truck on Sunday night.
“I know there was some resulting property damage. Some town property was affected, namely Chandler Park fields,” she said.
“There was also damage to other property at St. Joseph’s School and private property.”
Atrill said the incident may have left people feeling unsettled, and urged them to be kind and to check in on those affected by it.
- Weekend knife attack on B.C. bus was ISIS terrorism, RCMP alleges
- Mi’kmaw hockey fan says he faced racism at Scotiabank Centre. He’s calling out how it was handled
- Man, woman found dead in different Quebec homes deemed suspicious by police
- Civilian member of Nova Scotia RCMP charged with sexual assault
Comments