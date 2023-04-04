Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Manitoba’s Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 7:05 pm
Kelvin Goertzen, the minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance, says there are several concerns that led him to take action. View image in full screen
Kelvin Goertzen, the minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance, says there are several concerns that led him to take action. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.

Kelvin Goertzen, the minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance, says there are several concerns that led him to take action.

The cost of a technological overhaul called Project Nova has nearly tripled in three years, and the corporation has submitted plans to increase its staffing by 420 people, or 21 per cent.

Goertzen also says he has concerns over untendered contracts that have been issued.

Read more: Slight rate increase coming for Manitoba Public Insurance customers

The provincial regulator, the Public Utilities Board, has raised questions about the corporation’s actions and spending plans.

Story continues below advertisement

Goertzen says the external review is expected to be complete by the end of the year and Manitoba Public Insurance has been ordered to not propose any more rate changes or make major changes to its operations until then.

Trending Now

No one at Manitoba Public Insurance was immediately available for comment.

Click to play video: 'MPI gives $2 million for HSC traumatic brain injuries research project'
MPI gives $2 million for HSC traumatic brain injuries research project
ManitobawinnipegEconomyManitoba GovernmentManitoba Public InsuranceMpiProject Nova
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers