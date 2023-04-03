Menu

Politics

Solicitor general says Ontario policing law should be enacted ‘as soon as possible’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 3:19 pm
Ontario's solicitor general says he is trying to get consultations on a four-year old policing law that has not been enacted done "as soon as possible" so it can be put into force. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
Ontario's solicitor general says he is trying to get consultations on a four-year old policing law that has not been enacted done "as soon as possible" so it can be put into force. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario’s solicitor general says he is trying to get consultations on a four-year old policing law that hasn’t been enacted done “as soon as possible” so it can be put into force.

Michael Kerzner was asked today in question period about the police services overhaul that has been sitting on the books since 2019 in light of news reports about an Ontario Provincial Police officer suspended for years with pay.

The Brockville Recorder and Times reports that an OPP constable in Leeds County has been on paid leave since 2015 stemming from a drug trafficking investigation, and was recently found guilty of sexual assault.

Read more: 2 OPP officers charged in towing industry misconduct investigation, police say

Kerzner says no one convicted of such disturbing crimes should be receiving a taxpayer-funded salary and that’s why his government brought in the Community Safety and Policing Act, which allows a police chief to suspend an officer without pay if they’re charged with a serious offence.

But the law, despite being passed in 2019, is not yet in force because the government has not drawn up all of the associated regulations, and Kerzner says he has directed the deputy minister to complete discussions about those regulations with police services and unions “as soon as possible.”

Currently, suspended officers have to be paid even when convicted of an offence, unless they are sentenced to prison.

OntarioOntario Provincial Policequeen's parkontario solicitor generalsuspended with payMichael Kerznerontario police suspended with pay
© 2023 The Canadian Press

