Toronto police superintendent suspended over alleged ‘incident’ in Quebec City

Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptist has been suspended from the service following an alleged incident involving sexual misconduct at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) conference in Quebec City last week.

“The Police Services Act (PSA) prohibits any police service from confirming or releasing information about internal disciplinary matters, unless the matter is heard at a disciplinary tribunal where the information would be made public,” Toronto Police Service spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in a statement.

She added that Matt Moyer is the acting superintendent at traffic services.

Quebec City police spokesperson Marie-Pier Rivard told Global News the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) is aware of an “incident” that occurred during the conference.

Rivard added that the SPVQ has not been assigned to the investigation and referred Global News to the Toronto Police Service.

Sources tell Global News Baptist is being investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct with a woman at the event.

“My client is cooperating fully with the investigation, and to help protect the integrity of that investigation will not be making any public statement for the foreseeable future,” said Toronto defence lawyer David Butt, who represents the complainant.

Baptist attended the event to accept a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to road safety throughout his 35-year-long career.

According to a news release issued by CACP, as a police constable, Baptist worked as a motorcycle officer, highway patrol officer, traffic enforcement officer, intoxilyzer technician and collision investigator. As a sergeant, he led a unit responsible for teaching police officers how to operate police vehicles safely. As a staff sergeant, he was responsible for a front-line platoon at traffic services, overseeing the city’s response to fatal and life-threatening collisions.

Since 2017, Baptist has been the district commander of traffic operations, consisting of traffic services and parking services, and is responsible for leading more than 700 police officers and civilian staff.

Baptist now faces an internal police disciplinary investigation. No criminal charges have been laid.

Natalie Wright, communications advisor for the CACP, acknowledged “the CACP is aware of the incident and that an external investigation is underway.”

“We are fully supportive of, and cooperating with, this investigation. The CACP condemns any inappropriate and/or illegal behaviour by police officers at any time, including at CACP events,” she added.