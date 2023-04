Saskatchewan provincial park camping reservations open up

Send this page to someone via email

Seasonal camping reservations for provincial parks are now open in Saskatchewan.

“Campers can complete their trip planning with ease by exploring exciting events and programming by location and favourite their preferred sites,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross.

Read more: Saskatchewan camping reservations begin as things thaw

Starting on Tuesday and into next week, several nightly, camp-easy, equestrian and group campsite reservations start opening up as well:

April 4: Candle Lake, Good Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing

April 5: Break

April 6: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake

April 10: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan’s Ravine, The Battlefords

April 11: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain

April 12: Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge

The province said reservations begin at 7 a.m. each day on the Saskatchewan Parks website.

Story continues below advertisement

National park reservations opened up last week for Prince Albert National Park and Grasslands National Park, with residents able to book on the Parks Canada website.