Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, April 3

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 11:15 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, April 3
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, April 3.
Registered psychiatric nurses’ shortage, saving money while eating healthy, and Easter basket ideas.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, April 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Shortage of registered psychiatric nurses troubles association

A new campaign is drawing attention to what one organization calls a major shortage of registered psychiatric nurses (RPNs) in Saskatchewan.

The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan says it’s not just that there are not enough RPNs now, there are also serious concerns the numbers are set to drop even further.

Beverly Balasky, the executive director of the association, discusses the impact it could have on people seeking mental health care services.

Shortage of registered psychiatric nurses concerning for RPNAS

Nutritionist offers tips on saving money while eating healthy

Elevated food prices have many people shopping for deals at the grocery store.

Sometimes the big challenge is finding food that is not only reasonably priced, but also healthy.

Nutritionist Terence Boateng has tips on ways people can save money while eating healthy and sticking to a budget.

Nutritionist offers tips on saving money while eating healthy

Maygen Kardash has Easter basket ideas tips on fun for spring

Maygen Kardash is thinking local as she prepares for Easter baskets and spring fun heading into April.

The Sneakers and Lipstick blogger looks at tasty treats, fashion and staying cozy — all available at Midtown.

Maygen Kardash with Easter basket ideas and fun for spring

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 3

Signs of spring? Chantal Wagner has your Monday, April 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 3
