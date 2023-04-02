SIU investigating death of Brampton man after police interaction

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man in Brampton reportedly died following an interaction with police.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which probes police-involved injuries, deaths and sexual assaults, said the fatal incident took place in Brampton on Sunday morning.

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Peel Regional Police were called to a disturbance in the area of Kennedy Road North and Vodden Street East, according to the SIU.

The officers reportedly were involved in an “interaction” with a man, who was then apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

“Shortly after, the man went into distress and then went vital signs absent,” the SIU said.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators had been assigned to the case.