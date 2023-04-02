Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating death of Brampton man after police interaction

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 5:06 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man in Brampton reportedly died following an interaction with police.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which probes police-involved injuries, deaths and sexual assaults, said the fatal incident took place in Brampton on Sunday morning.

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Peel Regional Police were called to a disturbance in the area of Kennedy Road North and Vodden Street East, according to the SIU.

Read more: Peel Regional Police officer, 2 others injured in vehicle collision in Brampton

The officers reportedly were involved in an “interaction” with a man, who was then apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Trending Now

“Shortly after, the man went into distress and then went vital signs absent,” the SIU said.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators had been assigned to the case.

More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeSIUSpecial Investigations UnitPRPKennedy RoadVodden Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers