Crime

Man, 33, stabbed in Plateau-Mont-Royal Saturday night: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 4:04 pm
A 33-year-old man is in hospital after being the victim of a stabbing in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Saturday night.

Police were called to Saint-Laurent Boulevard near the intersection of Rachel Street just before 11 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable condition with no threat to his life.

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

StabbingMontreal PoliceSPVMmontreal stabbingSaint-LaurentPlateau-Mont-RoyalPlateauRachel

