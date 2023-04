Heavy snowfall warning issued Sunday for area west of Calgary

See more sharing options

A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane, west of Calgary.

Environment Canada said 10 centimetres are forecast for Sunday, with the most snow falling near the Highway 1 corridor west of Calgary.

Snowfall is expected to end by Sunday evening, however, Environment Canada warned drivers that visibility and road conditions may be impacted by daytime snowfall.

Up-to-date road conditions can be monitored through 511 Alberta, and weather updates can be tracked on Twitter using #ABStorm.