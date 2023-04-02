Menu

Crime

Police search for car involved in northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 11:22 am
Edmonton police are searching for a black Hyundai Sonata believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting Friday, March 31, 2023. Courtesy of: EPS
Police are looking for a car that they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting in northwest Edmonton Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. between two vehicles driving along 97 Street between 125 and 137 Avenue. There were multiple witnesses to the shooting, and “several businesses in the area were struck by stray rounds from the shooting,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Read more: 1 man injured after cars driving up 97 Street exchange gunfire in north Edmonton

Two people were taken into custody after police found one of the vehicles involved. One of the arrested, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say no other injuries were reported.

Police also found a gun in the vehicle and multiple firearms charges have been laid against a 23-year-old man who was the vehicle’s other occupant.

Police do not believe the shooting was random and are searching for the other vehicle involved: a black Hyundai Sonata with a licence plate ending 073.

Anyone with information can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com online.

