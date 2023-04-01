Menu

Health

Sask. Polytech in Regina provides free dental care for Ukrainian immigrants

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 5:39 pm
Bonnie Bond says Saskatchewan Polytechnic has been adding more bureaucracy instead of directing money to front-line services. View image in full screen
New Ukrainian immigrants were offered free dental care and wellness strategies at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Regina on Saturday with the help of over 160 students and volunteers. File / Global News
New Ukrainian immigrants were offered free dental care and wellness strategies at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Regina on Saturday with the help of over 160 students and volunteers.

Each year, the campus chooses a different group of people in need for its health and wellness day.

The day included presentations by nursing students on different health topics, table clinics about smoking and nutrition, and oral hygiene instruction.

Read more: Unissued diplomas hang at U of S for Ukrainian students who will never graduate

“We’re just trying to eliminate barriers for them so Canada can be as comfortable as possible,” said Robin McKay Ganshorn, dental clinic programmer for Sask. Polytechnic.

“Watching the clients get what they need and watching my students grow as they participate in this project is super rewarding for me and also being able to create partnerships with organizations in the city is fantastic.”

The event involved approximately 70 patients on Saturday. For many, it was the first time having their teeth cleaned since they moved to Canada.

Read more: Saskatchewan announces $6.9 billion health care budget for 2023-24

The day’s events also help students practice what they have learned.

Third year dental student Claire Fischer said the day gives clients the opportunity to learn about available access to different health-care programs in Canada.

“As a student it is very eye-opening, especially to see all of these people who don’t have access to dental care regularly as well,” said Fischer.

She said that in previous years, the annual event was specifically focused on dental hygiene, but has recently moved to overall wellness.

Read more: One year later: Aid efforts for Ukraine across Saskatchewan

“Dental health is not just dental health,” said Fischer. “It’s also overall health. We learn all about people’s general health and we have to do comprehensive health histories with our clients so we know that other certain conditions can play a role in the mouth as well.”

She said that the day was a rewarding experience.

“It’s great to see people showing up and getting the care that they need.”

Saskatchewan HealthDental CareSaskatchewan PolytechnicUkrainian Immigrantshealth and wellness dayregina polytechnicsaskatchewan ukraine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

