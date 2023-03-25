Unissued diplomas hang at U of S for Ukrainian students who will never graduate

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan will be hosting an exhibit to commemorate young Ukrainians killed during the Russian invasion.

A display of unissued diplomas is designed to honour the memories of the students who will never graduate.

Marta Krueger, co-presidents of the University of Saskatchewan Ukrainian Students Association said that the exhibit is being installed in universities across Canada.

“This exhibit is in memory of 36 Ukrainian students whose lives were brutally taken by Russian aggression before they were able to receive their educational diplomas and degrees,” said Krueger.

The unissued diplomas will hang in the gallery alongside a photo of the student. The word ‘bravery’ is scrawled across the bottom.

“It could be us. It is important to bring awareness and realization that this is happening to people.

Anyone on campus next week will be able to stroll through the gallery and look at the exhibit.

“I’m really hoping that it helps people understand how desensitized we can become in Canada to conflict like this because we don’t experience issues like this on a day to day.”

She said it hopes it resonates with students on campus, who were the same age and working towards the same goals as those who were lost.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, and still continues.

“I’m sure there are many people that don’t even realize that the war is still raging on day after day and that people are dying every day,” said Dr. Nadya Foty-Oneschuk, Ukrainian studies professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

Krueger, who helped install the exhibit shared how it felt to read the diplomas and the dreams of the passed students.

“It inflicts a moment of pause where you just think about it a little bit and it’s just sadness,” Krueger said.

“It’s important for us to continue being a voice for (Ukrainians) overseas so we can continue to find ways we can help support and motivate our government and community groups to donate,” she added.

The exhibit will be on display beginning Sunday, March 26, and be open for viewing for one week.