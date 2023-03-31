Man charged after 4 fires lit overnight in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man has been charged with four counts of arson causing damaged to property, believed to have lit four fires in downtown Vancouver this week.

The fires were lit overnight between Monday and Tuesday, police said in a Friday news release.

Evidence revealed the same suspect was responsible for all four, they added. They did not elaborate on what that evidence was.

The suspect has been remanded until his next court appearance, police said.