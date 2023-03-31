Menu

Crime

Man charged after 4 fires lit overnight in downtown Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 5:41 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A 51-year-old man has been charged with four counts of arson causing damaged to property, believed to have lit four fires in downtown Vancouver this week.

The fires were lit overnight between Monday and Tuesday, police said in a Friday news release.

Evidence revealed the same suspect was responsible for all four, they added. They did not elaborate on what that evidence was.

The suspect has been remanded until his next court appearance, police said.

