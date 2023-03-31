Menu

Headline link
Canada

Former OPSEU financial services administrator countersues union, denies misconduct

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 3:25 pm
Warren (Smokey) Thomas speaks to reporters at Queens Park in Toronto, on January 21, 2019. View image in full screen
Warren (Smokey) Thomas speaks to reporters at Queens Park in Toronto, on January 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The former financial services administrator of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the organization, claiming he didn’t receive any payments he wasn’t entitled to and always upheld his responsibilities.

The Ontario Public Services Employees Union is suing former financial services administrator Maurice Gabay, along with former president Warren (Smokey) Thomas and a former vice-president, for nearly $6 million it alleges they unlawfully transferred to themselves, including in strike fund cash and union vehicles.

In a countersuit and statement of defence, Gabay denies any misconduct.

Read more: Former OPSEU pres countersues union, leadership, alleges case politically motivated

He says he did not arrange for the purchase, sale or transfer of any vehicles during his employment and alleges the union terminated his 14.5-years employment in April without cause after a new president and vice-president were elected.

OPSEU’s statement of claim alleges union money was used to pay for home repairs and moving expenses for someone with whom Gabay had a personal relationship.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

OntarioOPSEUOntario Public Services Employees UnionMaurice GabayOPSEU lawsuitMaurice Gabay countersuing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

