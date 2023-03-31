Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

John Rustad acclaimed leader of B.C. Conservatives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 3:49 pm
Click to play video: 'MLA John Rustad announces campaign for leadership of BC Conservatives'
MLA John Rustad announces campaign for leadership of BC Conservatives
MLA John Rustad is announcing his campaign for the leadership of the BC Conservative Party. It's a move that could mean bad news for the BC Liberals in the next provincial election. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey reports. – Mar 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former BC Liberal cabinet minister who has been sitting in British Columbia’s legislature as an Independent is the new leader of the provincial Conservatives.

John Rustad, the member of the legislature for Nechako Lakes, was acclaimed leader of the Conservative Party of B.C. as the only candidate who entered the race.

Read more: MLA John Rustad seeking B.C. Conservative leadership on ‘pro-freedom’ platform

Rustad, who is 60 years old, replaces former leader Trevor Bolin, who was serving as interim leader.

Click to play video: 'Party removes MLA John Rustad from caucus'
Party removes MLA John Rustad from caucus

Opposition Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said he dumped Rustad from the party caucus last August for his public statements and social media posts suggesting climate change is not caused by carbon dioxide emissions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC Liberals boot MLA John Rustad from caucus after questioning climate change science

Rustad, who once held cabinet posts in forests and Indigenous affairs in former Liberal governments, announced last month he was joining the B.C. Conservatives, who received less than two per cent of the vote in the 2020 provincial election.

He says in a statement issued by the Conservative Party of B.C. that he will work to bring people together in an effort to build a grassroots movement of supporters in time for the fall 2024 provincial election.

More on Politics
British ColumbiapoliticsBC politicsbcpoliConservative LeaderJohn RustadB.C. Conservativesbc conservative leaderConservative Party of B.C.rustad conservative
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers