Toronto police investigating potential hate crime after graffiti sprayed on mosque

Toronto police say they are investigating possibly hate-motivated graffiti that appeared on the walls of a mosque in the city.
Police Chief Myron Demkiw says the hate crimes unit is involved in the investigation into what happened at the Towfiq Islamic Centre.
Demkiw says Toronto police are committed to investigating “every potential hate crime” in the city and urged residents to report suspected hateful acts.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is in touch with the Towfiq Islamic Center.
It says the graffiti appeared this week.
The organization is calling what happened “disgusting and disturbing” Islamophobic vandalism.
