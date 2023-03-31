Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police investigating potential hate crime after graffiti sprayed on mosque

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 2:02 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019.Toronto police say they are investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti appeared on the walls of a mosque in the city. . View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019.Toronto police say they are investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti appeared on the walls of a mosque in the city. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they are investigating possibly hate-motivated graffiti that appeared on the walls of a mosque in the city.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw says the hate crimes unit is involved in the investigation into what happened at the Towfiq Islamic Centre.

Demkiw says Toronto police are committed to investigating “every potential hate crime” in the city and urged residents to report suspected hateful acts.

Read more: Hate crimes in Saskatchewan have increased since pandemic, Statistics Canada reports

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is in touch with the Towfiq Islamic Center.

Trending Now

It says the graffiti appeared this week.

The organization is calling what happened “disgusting and disturbing” Islamophobic vandalism.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceHate CrimeTowfiq Islamic CentreTowfiq Islamic Centre graffiti
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers