What’s open and closed in Peterborough Easter weekend

A number of businesses and municipal services will be closed on Good Friday April 7 and on Monday, April 10 for the Easter long weekend.

Here are some of the closures for Peterborough businesses and services during the holiday.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall: Closed from Good Friday to Monday, April 10. Online services are available at peterborough.ca.

Garbage/recycling collection: Curbside waste collection scheduled on Fridays will move to Monday, April 10. All other collection remains unchanged. Residents are advised to have materials curbside by 7 a.m.

Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily.

Household hazardous waste facility (400 Pido Rd.): Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bensfort Road Landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Good Friday and on Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Peterborough Public Health: Closed Good Friday to Monday, April 10.

Peterborough Public Works: Phone line at 705-745-1386 is answered daily, 24 hours a day.

Municipal child-care centres: City-operated child-care centres will be closed on Good Friday and Monday, April 10.

Peterborough Social Services (179 Charlotte St.): Closed Good Friday and Monday. Emergency shelters remain open. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 after hours, during weekends and on holidays.

Peterborough Transit: Good Friday will have a holiday hours schedule; regular schedule runs Saturday to Monday. Visit the city’s website or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Airport: Airport remains open 24 hours a day. Airport operations staff are on-site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Provincial Offences Act office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Good Friday to Monday, April 10

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily year-round from 8:30 a.m. until dusk.

GO Bus Service (Peterborough transit terminal on Simcoe Street): Friday will operate on a Sunday schedule; all other days operate as usual.

Arts, leisure and recreation

City arenas (arenas division office will be closed on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18).

Peterborough Memorial Centre: Open Good Friday — Peterborough Petes vs. Sudbury Wolves (Game 5 of playoffs, if necessary) at 7:05 p.m. Box office opens at 1 p.m. until the end of the second intermission. Also open Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to midnight for ice rentals.

Open Good Friday — Peterborough Petes vs. Sudbury Wolves (Game 5 of playoffs, if necessary) at 7:05 p.m. Box office opens at 1 p.m. until the end of the second intermission. Also open Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to midnight for ice rentals. Healthy Planet Arena : Closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. Open Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to midnight. Arenas division office will be closed April 7 to 10.

: Closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. Open Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to midnight. Arenas division office will be closed April 7 to 10. Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open Good Friday and Monday noon to 10 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed Good Friday and Monday, April 10. Open Saturday and Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the art gallery’s website for information on exhibits and programs.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Closed on Good Friday; open Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday noon to 5 p.m. Visit the museum’s website for information on exhibits, tours and programs.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed Good Friday to Monday. Online resources can still be accessed. Visit the library’s website and click on the browse tab.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open Good Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Saturday to Monday regular hours. For more details on programming and membership, visit the centre’s website.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Good Friday; open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed Good Friday.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open Good Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shopping/grocery

The Beer Store: All stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Regular hours on Saturday.

LCBO: All stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Regular hours Saturday. Stores open in Peterborough on Monday: 1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place) and 879 Lansdowne St. W., both open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed Good Friday and Monday, April 10; open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Lansdowne open Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Brock open Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both are closed Good Friday and Sunday. Hunter Street store open Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sherbooke Street store open Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

M&M Food Market (1091 Chemong Rd. and 1080 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed Good Friday. Both open Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N.): Both stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Both are open Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market at lower level of Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Closed on Easter Sunday; regular hours for other days.

Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed Easter Sunday; open Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Thursday and Saturday 7 a.m. to midnight and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; both open Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores open Good Friday through to Monday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.