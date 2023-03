See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a woman died after she was pulled from a house fire in Georgina on Thursday night.

The fire was reported at a home in the area of Parkway Avenue and Lake Drive.

Police said a female occupant was taken to hospital in serious condition.

In an update a short time later, police said the woman had died from her injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.

FIRE: Police, Fire and EMS are in the area of Parkway Avenue and Lake Drive, Georgina for a house fire. This is ongoing. Expect traffic delays in the area. #23-106118 — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 31, 2023

Story continues below advertisement