Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge man found dead on Blood Tribe reserve river was deliberately killed: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 8:46 pm
FILE: A Blood Tribe Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE: A Blood Tribe Police Service cruiser. Blood Tribe Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man found dead below a bridge on a frozen river in southern Alberta was deliberately killed, RCMP said in an update Thursday.

On March 25 just before 10:30 a.m., Fort McLeod RCMP and Blood Tribe Police were dispatched to a report of blood on the Healy Bridge on Highway 511, near Willow Creek.

Officers arrived to find a man’s body on the river below the bridge.

Read more: RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death on Blood Reserve

An autopsy was performed in Calgary on Tuesday, when the medical examiner determined the 32-year-old man from Lethbridge was deliberately killed.

The cause of death in the homicide and the man’s name was not disclosed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit is looking for any dashcam video recorded on Highway 511 near the Healy Bridge, between Highway 509 and Highway 2, on March 25, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200 or your local police.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

More on Crime
CrimeLethbridge CrimeFort MacleodAlberta Homicideblood tribe policeBlood Tribe ReserveFort MacLeod RCMPWillow CreekAlberta RCMP Major Crimesblood tribe first nationFort Macleod CrimeBlood Tribe homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers