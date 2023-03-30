Lethbridge man found dead on Blood Tribe reserve river was deliberately killed: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man found dead below a bridge on a frozen river in southern Alberta was deliberately killed, RCMP said in an update Thursday.

On March 25 just before 10:30 a.m., Fort McLeod RCMP and Blood Tribe Police were dispatched to a report of blood on the Healy Bridge on Highway 511, near Willow Creek.

Officers arrived to find a man’s body on the river below the bridge.

An autopsy was performed in Calgary on Tuesday, when the medical examiner determined the 32-year-old man from Lethbridge was deliberately killed.

The cause of death in the homicide and the man’s name was not disclosed.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit is looking for any dashcam video recorded on Highway 511 near the Healy Bridge, between Highway 509 and Highway 2, on March 25, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200 or your local police.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.