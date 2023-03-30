Van used to transport wheelchair stolen from Calgary parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary mother and her adult son are hoping the public can keep an eye out for their stolen white Kia Sedona van, swiped on Wednesday from a Calgary parking lot in the 3500 block of 32 Avenue Northeast.

“I put some groceries in it and then walked across the street to the bank. (I) come back and the van is gone,” said Elizabeth Wiebe.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes, I’m walking back and forth – I checked the whole parking lot, it’s not there,” she said. “Your heart sinks, ‘what do I do now?'”

Read more: Edmonton woman with disability hopes to get stolen customized van back

The van, which has 72,000 kilometers on it, is the vehicle that has allowed her son Nolan to pursue his goals. Most of the miles have been put on by driving Nolan back and forth to the rink where he plays sledge hockey or to the start of his favorite pathway that he bikes on in the summer months.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s basically my life, without that (van) I can’t get out as much as I’d like to,” said Nolan Wiebe who was born with spina bifida.

“In the winter time it’s sledge hockey but in the summer it’s all about hand cycling,” said Nolan. “It feels like I don’t even have a disability and I love it.”44

1:43 Break-in at festival venue shines light on Calgary community support

The van is also used to get to doctor’s appointments.

Despite it being 21- years old, Elizabeth said the van is in pristine condition. It was due to have a fuse checked because the headlights aren’t working and it has no back seats.

There was more than $200 worth of groceries inside.

Read more: Saskatoon girl with spina bifida upset over stolen customized bikes

Story continues below advertisement

While the theft is disappointing, the Wiebes are just pleading to get their van back so Nolan can get back on the road.

“Come on guys, have a heart. I want the van back, without that my life is nothing,” said Nolan.

Police are investigating. They ask anyone who may see the van to call the non-emergency line. The van’s original license plate is CUG 363.