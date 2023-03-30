Osoyoos break-and-enter suspect arrested in Greenwood: B.C. RCMP  

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior say a Greenwood man was arrested on Wednesday after an alleged break-and-enter in Osoyoos.

According to police, Osoyoos RCMP were notified of a morning break-and-enter at a home under construction in the Eagle Point area.

“A witness was able to provide officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle used, which resulted in officers confirming their identity,” RCMP said.

That information led Midway RCMP to a property in Greenwood where the suspect was believed to be.

Located along Highway 3, and situated just above the Canada-U.S. border, Midway is around an hour’s drive east of Osoyoos. Greenwood is located just 10 minutes northeast of Midway.

Police say along with assistance from the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team, a 37-year-old man from Greenwood was safely taken into custody.

RCMP added that the suspect is facing charges of break and enter, theft, and failing to comply with his probation order.