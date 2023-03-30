Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Osoyoos break-and-enter suspect arrested in Greenwood: B.C. RCMP  

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 6:48 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior say a Greenwood man was arrested on Wednesday after an alleged break-and-enter in Osoyoos.

According to police, Osoyoos RCMP were notified of a morning break-and-enter at a home under construction in the Eagle Point area.

“A witness was able to provide officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle used, which resulted in officers confirming their identity,” RCMP said.

Read more: Prolific offender caught breaking into downtown Kelowna, B.C. business

That information led Midway RCMP to a property in Greenwood where the suspect was believed to be.

Located along Highway 3, and situated just above the Canada-U.S. border, Midway is around an hour’s drive east of Osoyoos. Greenwood is located just 10 minutes northeast of Midway.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say along with assistance from the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team, a 37-year-old man from Greenwood was safely taken into custody.

Trending Now

RCMP added that the suspect is facing charges of break and enter, theft, and failing to comply with his probation order.

Click to play video: 'Robberies, break-and-enters on the rise in Kelowna'
Robberies, break-and-enters on the rise in Kelowna
CrimeBreak And EnterBC Interiorsouthern interiorBC RCMPosoyoosHighway 3MidwayOsoyoos RCMPGreenwoodmidway rcmpSoutheast District Emergency Response
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers