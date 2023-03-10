Prolific offender caught breaking into downtown Kelowna, B.C. business

Send this page to someone via email

A prolific offender was arrested Friday after being caught leaving the building he’s accused of breaking into.

Kelowna, B.C., Mounties said that it was just before 8 a.m. when a business in the 500 block of Bernard Avenue was broken into.

The business owner called police and when they arrived they said they found a man matching the description near the front entrance of the business and took him into custody.

Police said surveillance footage confirms the man they arrested had broken in and had also caused damage to the front door. He was arrested for break and enter and obstructing a police officer, then transported to custody.

The stolen items from the business were recovered and returned to the rightful owner.

RCMP said a timely call to police helped the situation end well.

The suspect is being held in custody to await his bail hearing.