Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prolific offender caught breaking into downtown Kelowna, B.C. business

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 5:09 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
File photo of flashing lights on a police vehicle. kali9 / iStock
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A prolific offender was arrested Friday after being caught leaving the building he’s accused of breaking into.

Kelowna, B.C., Mounties said that it was just before 8 a.m. when a business in the 500 block of Bernard Avenue was broken into.

The business owner called police and when they arrived they said they found a man matching the description near the front entrance of the business and took him into custody.

Read more: Flights into Kelowna, B.C. disrupted after laser pointed at aircraft, say RCMP

Police said surveillance footage confirms the man they arrested had broken in and had also caused damage to the front door. He was arrested for break and enter and obstructing a police officer, then transported to custody.

The stolen items from the business were recovered and returned to the rightful owner.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said a timely call to police helped the situation end well.

Trending Now

The suspect is being held in custody to await his bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Suspected pipe bomb in Kelowna leads to partial highway shutdown'
Suspected pipe bomb in Kelowna leads to partial highway shutdown
KelownaKelowna RCMPBernard avenueCentral Okanagan RCMPCentral Okanagan Crime500 block of Bernard Avenuepetty crimes in the Okanagan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers