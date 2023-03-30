Menu

Health

Madu says it was appropriate for Alberta premier to discuss COVID case with accused

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta premier faces fresh accusations of judicial interference'
Alberta premier faces fresh accusations of judicial interference
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is being accused of interfering in legal cases after a video was released of her phone conversation with Artur Pawlowski, a controversial Calgary street pastor facing criminal charges for his involvement in the 2022 Coutts border blockade. Heather Yourex-West explains what was said on the tape, the reaction, and the damage control Smith is executing ahead of the Alberta election.
An Alberta deputy premier says it was appropriate for his boss to phone up a pastor and discuss his upcoming criminal trial on charges stemming from protests over pandemic restrictions.

Kaycee Madu says Premier Danielle Smith has a broad mandate to reduce divisions over the COVID-19 pandemic while helping the province grow.

Madu says in pursuing that mission, Smith is free to contact whomever she wants.

Read more: Alberta’s premier says she asked about COVID-19 charges ‘almost weekly’

Smith is coming under renewed criticism over a leaked phone conversation she had in January with protester and Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski about his approaching trial.

During the call, Smith commiserates with Pawlowski over her government’s legal tactics and offers to make inquiries on his behalf while telling him the Crown’s charges are politically motivated.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protester Artur Pawlowski'
Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protester Artur Pawlowski

The phone call was leaked to the Opposition NDP and shared with reporters earlier this week.

Read more: Alberta NDP alleges corruption, conflict of interest in Premier Danielle Smith’s office

Madu is a former Alberta justice minister who was moved out of the portfolio under former premier Jason Kenney after he was found to have tried to interfere in the justice system by calling up Edmonton’s police chief to complain about a traffic ticket.

Madu was given a new portfolio under Kenney and became one of two deputy premiers when Smith won the party leadership and became premier in October.

Click to play video: 'Kenney strips Alberta justice minister of duties, orders probe into call to police chief over traffic ticket'
Kenney strips Alberta justice minister of duties, orders probe into call to police chief over traffic ticket
Alberta politicsPandemic RestrictionsDanielle SmithConflict of Interestkaycee maduPolitical interferenceArtur PawlowskiCOVID RulesAlleged Corruption
© 2023 The Canadian Press

