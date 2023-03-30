Popular hiking trail in Kelowna to undergo temporary closure

Send this page to someone via email

A beloved hiking trail in a Kelowna trail will be undergoing a temporary closure.

Located in Knox Mountain Park, the trail will be closed starting Monday, April 3, for rock scaling. Work crews will also be installing rockfall barriers along the east side of the trail.

The city says the work is expected to last eight or weeks, until the end of May.

“This work will mitigate rockfall hazards to improve safety for trail users,” the city said on Thursday, “as well as prevent damage to the trail by reducing the need for regular rock scaling.”

Signs will be posted in the area alerting of the trail closure. The rest of Knox Mountain will remain open.

