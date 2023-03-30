Menu

Canada

Popular hiking trail in Kelowna to undergo temporary closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 3:27 pm
Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna, B.C. Global News
A beloved hiking trail in a Kelowna trail will be undergoing a temporary closure.

Located in Knox Mountain Park, the trail will be closed starting Monday, April 3, for rock scaling. Work crews will also be installing rockfall barriers along the east side of the trail.

The city says the work is expected to last eight or weeks, until the end of May.

“This work will mitigate rockfall hazards to improve safety for trail users,” the city said on Thursday, “as well as prevent damage to the trail by reducing the need for regular rock scaling.”

Signs will be posted in the area alerting of the trail closure. The rest of Knox Mountain will remain open.

Okanagancentral okanaganCity of Kelownaknox mountainKnox Mountain ParkPaul's Tombrock scalingKelowna hiking trail closedPaul's Tomb hiking trail
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

