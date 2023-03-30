Police ask for public’s help in finding man ‘unlawfully at large’ in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is “unlawfully at large” and believed to be in the area.
They say to be on the lookout for 55-year-old Scott McLeod, who is from Waterloo.
According to a release, he “is considered a high-risk offender with respect to intimate partner violence.”
Police describe him as being around six-feet tall, and 165 pounds. He is said to have a distinctive tattoo on his upper right arm.
They are asking anyone with information abut his whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
