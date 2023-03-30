Menu

Crime

Police ask for public’s help in finding man ‘unlawfully at large’ in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 3:17 pm
Scott McLeod View image in full screen
Scott McLeod. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is “unlawfully at large” and believed to be in the area.

They say to be on the lookout for 55-year-old Scott McLeod, who is from Waterloo.

Read more: Teen victim from Kitchener, Ont. involved sexual exploitation case in Minnesota

According to a release, he “is considered a high-risk offender with respect to intimate partner violence.”

Police describe him as being around six-feet tall, and 165 pounds. He is said to have a distinctive tattoo on his upper right arm.

Read more: Waterloo police seize 2 guns during arrest in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information abut his whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

