Police ask for public’s help in finding man ‘unlawfully at large’ in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is “unlawfully at large” and believed to be in the area.

They say to be on the lookout for 55-year-old Scott McLeod, who is from Waterloo.

According to a release, he “is considered a high-risk offender with respect to intimate partner violence.”

Police describe him as being around six-feet tall, and 165 pounds. He is said to have a distinctive tattoo on his upper right arm.

Read more: Waterloo police seize 2 guns during arrest in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information abut his whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.