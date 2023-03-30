Wintry conditions persist on Okanagan trails, COSAR warns

Send this page to someone via email

It may look like a regular sunny spring throughout much of the Okanagan but several hikers found out Wednesday that wintry conditions persist in the hills above the valley.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews had to help three hikers and their dogs out from the High Rim trail between Oyama Lake and Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country.

“The two men and one woman started the hike in Oyama where the conditions were favourable but as they progressed south the trail the deteriorated,” COSAR representatives said in a press release.

“The three were in waist deep snow when the female suffered a medical incident and was unable to continue. They managed to find cellphone coverage and call for help.”

Due to the nature of the incident, COSAR used a helicopter to fly in a medical team to stabilize the woman. It was just able to lift off with her alone before dusk and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Due to night falling, the male hikers were left behind with one COSAR member who worked on getting them warmed with a fire and hot drinks.

Another four member COSAR snowmobile team mobilized at that point and went in to rescue them and their dogs.

By 9:45 p.m. the team had dropped off the hikers near Beaver Lake Lodge to a waiting ambulance where they were checked and released to family members.

In all, COSAR responded with 20 members including a helicopter medical team and snowmobile teams.

Hikers are reminded to make sure they have the 10 essentials recommended by AdventureSmart BC.

According to Adventure Smart they include:

1. Flashlight, spare batteries (and bulb)

2. Fire making kit: waterproof matches/lighter, fire starter/candle

3. Signalling device: whistle or mirror

4. Extra food and water

5. Extra clothing (rain, wind, water protection, toque)

6. Navigation aids (map/compass)

7. First Aid Kit (know how to use it)

8. Emergency Shelter

9. Pocket knife

10. Sun protection (glasses, sunscreen, hat)