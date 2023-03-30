Menu

Crime

Money laundering, organized crime update to be given by B.C. government Thursday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 11:41 am
B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth will be leading an update Thursday on the government's work to address organized crime and money laundering in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
An update regarding the targeting of organized crime profits and money laundering will be provided by the B.C. government Thursday.

B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is expected to lead a press conference that is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Read more: Massive, multi-year B.C. money laundering investigation ends without charges

Earlier in March, B.C. Premier David Eby expressed frustration when a multi-year investigation fell flat against an alleged transnational gangster.

A special prosecutor appointed to review the RCMP’s massive, multi-year E-Nationalize investigation declined to move ahead with charges against accused money launderer Paul King Jin.

The investigation found that Jin — identified only as X in the legal filings — moved millions of dollars in and out of the country for clients, sometimes in the form of bank drafts or casino chips.

Read more: B.C. premier wants feds to change law after massive money laundering probe fails

“It’s probably shocking to British Columbians that you can have somebody in our province accepting suitcases full of bundled bills, operating an unlicensed, illegal so-called money services business, receiving that money clandestinely, and that after teams of prosecutors have reviewed that conduct that there is no criminal charge they can find that they can proceed with,” Eby said.

“Obviously there’s a serious problem with the federal criminal law that allows this conduct to continue in our province. I have communicated that on a number of occasions to the federal government and to their credit they have made some changes since we started engaging.”

More on the failed money laundering probe can be on globalnews.ca.

Click to play video: 'Reaction to money laundering charge decision'
Reaction to money laundering charge decision

More to come…

— with files from Simon Little

