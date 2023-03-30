Money laundering, organized crime update to be given by B.C. government Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

An update regarding the targeting of organized crime profits and money laundering will be provided by the B.C. government Thursday.

B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is expected to lead a press conference that is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Earlier in March, B.C. Premier David Eby expressed frustration when a multi-year investigation fell flat against an alleged transnational gangster.

A special prosecutor appointed to review the RCMP’s massive, multi-year E-Nationalize investigation declined to move ahead with charges against accused money launderer Paul King Jin.

The investigation found that Jin — identified only as X in the legal filings — moved millions of dollars in and out of the country for clients, sometimes in the form of bank drafts or casino chips.

“It’s probably shocking to British Columbians that you can have somebody in our province accepting suitcases full of bundled bills, operating an unlicensed, illegal so-called money services business, receiving that money clandestinely, and that after teams of prosecutors have reviewed that conduct that there is no criminal charge they can find that they can proceed with,” Eby said.

“Obviously there’s a serious problem with the federal criminal law that allows this conduct to continue in our province. I have communicated that on a number of occasions to the federal government and to their credit they have made some changes since we started engaging.”

— with files from Simon Little