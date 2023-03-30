Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario government and doctors reach last minute deal in effort to save virtual ERs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Pediatricians warn virtual care reduction could worsen ER crisis'
Pediatricians warn virtual care reduction could worsen ER crisis
RELATED: Pediatricians warn virtual care reduction could worsen ER crisis – Nov 25, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario has granted a three-month funding extension for doctors to provide care through virtual emergency departments.

Several hospitals had said they planned to shut down their virtual ERs because the provincial funding was set to run out after Friday.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says a deal reached with the Ontario Medical Association extends the funding until June 30.

She says she will work with the association to ensure patients get the care they need.

Unity Health Toronto, which runs several hospitals, says the last-minute deal will not change its plan to shut its successful virtual emergency department.

Trending Now

Another Toronto hospital had also planned to close its virtual ER due to the provincial funding being set to run out, while two others said they’d keep theirs open regardless of government money.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Health
Ontario governmentOntario health careOntario Medical AssociationOntario Doctorsontario emergency roomsOntario ERVirtual ERvirtual emergency departments
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers