Crime

Two Manitoba outfitters lose licences in conservation probe sparked by black bear hunting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 9:57 am
Two outfitting companies in Manitoba lost their licences following a crackdown on illegal bear hunting. View image in full screen
Two outfitting companies in Manitoba lost their licences following a crackdown on illegal bear hunting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Two Manitoba businesses have had their outfitting licences pulled by the province after a long investigation by the Conservation Officer Service.

The province said Thursday that the probe, which involved Manitoba conservation officials, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife department, and Environment and Climate Change Canada’s enforcement branch, began in 2019 when a hunter returning to the U.S. from Canada was stopped at the border with two black bear hides.

Read more: Manitoba hopes helicopter, unmarked vehicles, will help in fight against night hunting

The probe, named Operation Crossing Line, focused on two outfitting companies after it was determined that American hunters often used the outfitters to hunt bears in an illegal area, or to illegally hunt a second bear.

Two U.S. residents have since been charged and fined, and the licences of Royal Elk Outfitting and South Park Outfitters have been pulled.

The two businesses were forced to pay more than $17,000 in damages.

