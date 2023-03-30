Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg judge to give decision for retired priest charged with indecent assault

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 8:42 am
Arthur Masse leaves court at the Law Courts building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Arthur Masse leaves court at the Law Courts building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Brittany Hobson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg judge is expected to give her decision on whether a now-retired priest is guilty of indecent assault after a residential school survivor accused him of forcing himself on her more than 50 years ago.

Victoria McIntosh says she was assaulted by Arthur Masse in a bathroom of the Fort Alexander Residential School north of Winnipeg sometime between 1968 and 1970.

McIntosh and Masse were the only witnesses who testified in the two-day judge-alone trial earlier this month.

The First Nations woman told court the alleged assault lasted about a minute and Masse told her afterward not to tell anyone.

Read more: First Nations woman first to testify in trial for former Manitoba residential school priest

Masse, who is 93, testified that he did not assault McIntosh and said he had no recollection of interacting with her when she was a student.

Story continues below advertisement

McIntosh first reported it to police in 2015 and has said it took her several years to feel she could speak about what happened.

Trending Now

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg court hears final arguments in trial of former residential school priest charged with indecent assault'
Winnipeg court hears final arguments in trial of former residential school priest charged with indecent assault
Residential SchoolIndecent AssaultFort Alexander Residential SchoolArthur MasseArthur Masse trialVictoria McIntoshArthur Masse verdictretired priest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers