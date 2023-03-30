Winnipeg judge to give decision for retired priest charged with indecent assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg judge is expected to give her decision on whether a now-retired priest is guilty of indecent assault after a residential school survivor accused him of forcing himself on her more than 50 years ago.

Victoria McIntosh says she was assaulted by Arthur Masse in a bathroom of the Fort Alexander Residential School north of Winnipeg sometime between 1968 and 1970.

McIntosh and Masse were the only witnesses who testified in the two-day judge-alone trial earlier this month.

The First Nations woman told court the alleged assault lasted about a minute and Masse told her afterward not to tell anyone.

Masse, who is 93, testified that he did not assault McIntosh and said he had no recollection of interacting with her when she was a student.

McIntosh first reported it to police in 2015 and has said it took her several years to feel she could speak about what happened.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.