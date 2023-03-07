First Nations woman first to testify in trial for former Manitoba residential school priest

Send this page to someone via email

A trial has begun for a man accused of assaulting a First Nations woman while she was a student at a residential school north of Winnipeg more than 50 years ago.

Arthur Masse, who is now 93, is charged with one count of indecent assault from when the woman was a 10-year-old student at the Fort Alexander Residential School.

Victoria McIntosh told a courtroom the priest allegedly cornered her in a bathroom before assaulting her.

0:34 Indigenous woman says she feels heard as accused priest has first court appearance

McIntosh testified that afterward, Masse told her not to tell anyone what happened and she was left terrified.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Indigenous woman says she feels heard as accused priest has first court appearance

The Canadian Press doesn’t typically name complainants in such cases, but McIntosh has said she wants to speak publicly and no publication ban was ordered.

RCMP charged Masse last summer and he has pleaded not guilty.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.